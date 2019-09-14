Shodown Bandit: uscirà questa settimana

O quantomeno è ciò che il team Kindly Beast (serie Bendy) ha appena annunciato sui suoi canali social. Siccome però difficilmente l’uscita è prevista nel weekend (tra oggi e domani) è probabile che il primo capitolo arriverà durante la prossima settimana. Il titolo aveva subìto un piccolo ritardo rispetto all’uscita prevista a fine agosto.

Infatti, nei commenti su YouTube e Twitter, i fan si chiedono proprio se, visto il volgere a termine della settimana, l’uscita non sia proprio imminente. Vedremo dunque a che ora e quando il gioco arriverà su Steam; noi vi terremo aggiornati.

YES! Let's get this show on the road!#ShowdownBandit releases THIS WEEK!

Guard your strings.. it's going to get creepy. pic.twitter.com/RPFe78lVPS

— Showdown Bandit (@ShowdownBandit) September 14, 2019