Dragon Quest: i primi tre capitoli in arrivo su Switch questo mese anche in Occidente

Square Enix ha fatto sapere che i primi tre capitoli della storica saga Dragon Quest saranno disponibili su Nintendo Switch anche in Occidente. Si sapeva del loro arrivo in Giappone, ma oggi arriva la conferma che il primo capitolo, “Pantheon di spiriti maligni” ed “E così entrò nella leggenda” arriveranno anche da noi, via eShop, dal 27 settembre.

Il prezzo dei tre titoli, in dollari, sarà rispettivamente di 4.99, 6,49 e 12, 49. Noi vi lasciamo al tweet sul profilo del gioco, che mostra la tre diverse cover.

Find out where it all began – the first three #DragonQuest games are coming to North America, and for the first time on console in Europe, on #NintendoSwitch!

You can start with any of the three games, so get ready for classic adventures from September 27th. pic.twitter.com/iPklL1k0uv

— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) September 16, 2019