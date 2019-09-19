PlayStation Matsuri Osaka 2019: svelata la line up con grosse produzioni

Il PlayStation Matsuri Osaka 2019 sarà il prossimo evento giapponese tenuto da Sony Interactive Entertainment, che si terrà ad Osaka (presso l’Herbis Hall) il prossimo 29 settembre. L’evento sarà accessibile gratuitamente e permetterà ai presenti di toccare con mano le demo dei titoli più attesi su PlayStation 4 (molte delle demo provengono dal Tokyo Game Show 2019), tra cui Final Fantasy VII Remake, Project Resistance e NioH 2. Annunciati anche alcuni stage event live.
PlayStation Matsuri Osaka 2019: tutti i titoli presenti
PlayStation 4 Titles
- Concrete Genie (SIE)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames)
- MediEvil (SIE)
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)
- Project Resistance (Capcom)
- Project Sakura Wars (Sega)
- Puyo Puyo Champions (Sega)
- ReadySet Heroes (SIE)
- Trials of Mana (Square Enix)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)
PlayStation VR
- Budget Cuts (Neat Corp)
- Concrete Genie (SIE)
- Deemo Reborn (Unties)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE)
- Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games)
- Last Labyrinth (Amata K.K.)
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (Sega)
- Throw Anything (Visual Light)
“PlayStation Presents Live Show”
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)
- Project Resistance (Capcom)
- Puyo Puyo Champions (Sega)
