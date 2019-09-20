Monster Hunter World Iceborne è nuovamente il più venduto in Giappone

Monster Hunter World Iceborne si è confermato al comando dei giochi più venduti della settimana (scorsa) nel territorio giapponese, piazzando al primo posto della classifica la sua Master Edition per PlayStation 4. Il podio è stato completato da eFootball PES 2020 (seconda posizione) e da Borderlands 3 (terzo posto). La classifica hardware invece vede sempre al primo posto l’onnipresente Nintendo Switch, che però come detto prima non ha piazzato nessun software nel podio di questa settimana.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne: le classifiche
Classifica Software
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 74,165 (280,321)
- [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 58,624 (New)
- [PS4] Borderlands 3 (2K Games, 09/13/19) – 36,036 (New)
- [NSW] Daemon X Machina (Marvelous, 09/13/19) – 28,149 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 14,512 (614,809)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 11,042 (55,202)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,298 (3,254,114)
- [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 8,884 (162,038)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,568 (2,449,023)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,051 (923,522)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 51,619 (8,971,941)
- PlayStation 4 – 17,299 (7,103,794)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,138 (1,270,693)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,704 (1,662,184)
- New 3DS LL – 145 (5,884,032)
- Xbox One X – 62 (16,549)
- PS Vita – 42 (5,862,528)
- Xbox One S – 35 (90,934)
