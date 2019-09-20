Final Fantasy VII Remake resta il gioco più atteso dai giapponesi

Final Fantasy VII Remake può essere considerato anche questa settimana come il gioco più atteso in Giappone dai lettori del magazine settimanale Famitsu. La classifica stilata (che fa riferimento ai voti raccolti sempre due settimane addietro) vede il podio essere completato dai soliti volti noti: Project Sakura Wars e Persona 5 Royal.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,145 voti
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 914 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royale – 761 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 712 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 693 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza – 488 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 474 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 464 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 427 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 398 voti
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 326 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 304 votei
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 258 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 228 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 214 voti
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 199 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 182 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 175 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 167 voti
- [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 161 voti
