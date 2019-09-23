Annunciato il nuovo Inside Xbox

Microsoft ha recentemente annunciato la nuova puntata dedicata interamente all’Inside Xbox, dove il colosso Redmond svelerà le prossime novità in arrivo sul mondo Xbox. L’evento inizierà a mezzanotte tra domani e il 15, grazie al quale i giocatori potranno seguire la puntata mediante Youtube o Mixer.
Inside Xbox: Xbox Games Pass, X019 e Project xCloud saranno i protagonisti
Secondo quanto svelato da Microsoft, ecco i protagonisti dell’evento:
- Atlas
- Afterparty
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- The Outer Worlds
- Code Vein
- Children of Morta
- Felix the Reaper
- DayZ
- Xbox Game Pass
- X019
- Project xCloud
- Altro
Insomma, sembrerebbe che il colosso Redmond abbia in serbo delle sorprese per i giocatori. Voi seguirete l’evento? Fateci sapere la vostra qui sotto nei commenti.
#InsideXbox is back with a 💥 BOOM 💥 this month!
With huge updates on:
🎮 Project xCloud
🏴 X019
💚 Xbox Game Pass
👻 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
🔥 AND MORE!
Watch live on September 24th @ 11pm BST ➡️ https://t.co/auRx9RH8Nk pic.twitter.com/CoIS4srgfu
— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 23, 2019