David Jaffe vorrebbe che i giochi durassero poche ore

David Jaffe, il game designer che ha ideato le serie videoludiche di God of War e Twisted Metal, è intervenuto tramite il suo profilo Twitter per sollevare una questione legata ai giochi single player (sparatutto o action), che secondo il suo pensiero non dovrebbero durare più di cinque ore per essere rigiocabili.

Tramite il tweet, Jaffe ha affermato che dopo le otto ore passate su Gears 5 e le dieci ore di gioco passate su River City Girls, il suo desiderio di rigiocarci è pari a zero, affermando dunque che alcuni titoli non dovrebbero durare tutte quelle ore per attrarre gli utenti e farli desiderare di riavviare la partita. Concordate con il suo pensiero, oppure secondo voi i giochi single player dovrebbero avere molta longevità?

Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games

Played and LOVED about 8 hours of GEARS 5. Zero desire to keep playing it.

Played and LOVED about 10 hours of RIVER CITY GIRLS but zero desire to keep playing.

I'm starting to think most games overstay their welcome by A LOT. Do 1p games really need to be longer than 5 hours?

— David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) September 23, 2019