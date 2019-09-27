The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening debutta primo in Giappone

The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening ha fatto il classico debutto col botto in Giappone, vendendo più copie di tutti nella terra del sol levante nella sua settimana di pubblicazione. Il titolo esclusivo per Switch ha preceduto Monster Hunter World Iceborne ed eFootball PES 2020, rispettivamente al secondo e al terzo posto in classifica. Per quanto riguarda gli hardware, dopo mesi e mesi c’è un cambio nella prima posizione, o quasi: Nintendo Switch Lite ha venduto più unità rispetto alla sua “sorella” Nintendo Switch.
The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening: le classifiche
Classifica Software
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 141,375 (New)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 39,594 (319,915)
- [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 19,249 (77,513)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 14,905 (629,714)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,266 (3,266,380)
- [NSW] Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Nintendo Switch (Level-5, 09/20/19) – 11,237 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,813 (934,335)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,786 (2,459,809)
- [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 9,803 (171,841)
- [PS4] Borderlands 3 (2K Games, 09/13/19) – 8,811 (44,847)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch Lite – 177,936 (New)
- Switch – 61,804 (9,033,745)
- PlayStation 4 – 15,482 (7,119,276)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,375 (1,280,068)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,516 (1,663,700)
- New 3DS LL – 171 (5,884,203)
- Xbox One X – 358 (16,907)
- Xbox One S – 155 (91,089)
- PS Vita – 28 (5,862,556)
