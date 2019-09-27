Final Fantasy VII Remake è sempre il più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake continua a dominare la classifica dei giochi più attesi in Giappone, stilata ogni settimana dal magazine nipponico Famitsu. Il titolo di Square Enix è ormai primo da diversi mesi, mentre questa settimana al secondo e al terzo posto troviamo rispettivamente Project Sakura Wars e Pokémon Spada e Scudo.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20
- [PS4] FF VII Remake – 1,214 voti
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 904 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 643 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 634 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 612 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza – 451 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 426 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 406 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 394 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 355 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 321 voti
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 310 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 297 voti
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 219 voti
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 197 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 189 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 182 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 178 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 170 voti
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 161 voti
Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games