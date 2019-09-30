Shovel Knight King of Cards e Showdown: lo sviluppo è stato completato

Shovel Knight King of Cards e Shovel Knight Showdown, i due nuovi titoli attesi a dicembre 2019 rispettivamente su 3DS e PlayStation Vita (il primo) e Amazon FireTV, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U e Xbox One (il secondo), entrambi al prezzo di 9.99 dollari/euro ciascuno, sono stati completati. Yacht Club Games ha infatti annunciato che lo sviluppo di entrambi i titoli è stato ufficialmente terminato.

Possiamo dunque affermare che siamo arrivati alla fase Gold, anche se questa non è stata menzionata nel tweet in questione. King of Cards proporrà le meccaniche della serie che i fan hanno apprezzato in passato, mentre Showdown si differenzierà in quanto proporrà meccaniche brawler con multiplayer co-op fino a quattro giocatori e ben sedici personaggi disponibili (tra eroi e cattivi della serie).

Many late nights later, on the absolute last day we're allowed in this office (just moving, don't worry)…

Development on Shovel Knight: King of Cards and Shovel Knight Showdown is now complete! pic.twitter.com/73eZtoLCjd

— Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) September 27, 2019