Nintendo Switch: svelato il peso di molti giochi in arrivo

Nintendo Switch si appresta a ricevere una corposa mole di giochi, ognuno dei quali proporrà delle dimensioni differenti che graveranno chi più e chi meno sulla memoria interna dell’hardware oppure sulla schede SD. In rete è stato condiviso l’elenco completo di tutti i titoli più imminenti pronti ad essere pubblicati sulla console, tra cui WRC 8 e i suoi oltre 13 GB, Just Dance 2020 dal peso di quasi 7 GB, ma anche giochi più leggeri, tra cui Doraemon Story of Seasons e Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD.
Nintendo Switch: l’elenco completo
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – 13.6GB
- Just Dance 2020 – 6.9GB
- Bee Simulator – 6.7GB
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions – 5.6GB
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – 5.0GB
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered – 5.0GB
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers – 4.8GB
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ – 4.5GB
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions – 4.2GB
- Trine: Ultimate Collection – 3.3GB
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip – 3.1GB
- Super Street: Racer – 2.7GB
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – 1.4GB
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – 1.4GB
- Fault: Milestone One – 1.0GB
- Sparklite – 964MB
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – 742MB
- Rabi-Ribi – 691MB
- The Big Journey – 649MB
- Cat Quest II – 627MB
- Megaquarium – 582MB
- Reventure – 572MB
- The Eyes of Ara – 482MB
- ZikSquare – 463MB
- One Night Stand – 421MB
- CASE: Animatronics – 385MB
- A Winter’s Daydream – 367MB
- Battle Planet: Judgement Day – 319MB
- Galaxy Champions TV – 271MB
- Contraptions – 251MB
- Beats Runner – 128MB
- Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI – 72.0MB
- Spooky Ghosts Dot Com – 61.0MB
- Super Crate Box – 52.0MB
