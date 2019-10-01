Fortnite: un countdown ci porterà all’evento di fine Stagione X

Fortnite sta per salutare anche la Stagione X e ovviamente lo farà con un evento di fine Season. Al momento però non ci sono molte informazioni utili sull’evento in questione, che potrebbe addirittura portare una nuova Isola per la modalità Battaglia Reale. Ciò che sappiamo però, grazie al lavoro costante dei dataminer, è che l’evento in questione si terrà alla fine di un countdown che potrebbe apparire sugli schermi dei televisori sparsi sull’Isola.

Anche il giorno e l’ora dell’evento non sono ancora trapelati, neppure tramite i file aggiunti al gioco dai tanti aggiornamenti resi disponibili da Epic Games. Alcuni dataminer parlano del 5 ottobre come giorno stabilito per l’evento, mentre altri affermano che Epic potrebbe attendere prima la conclusione di tutte le sfide stagionali, per poi lanciare l’evento. Questo però farebbe slittare il tutto al 19 ottobre. Vi informeremo non appena arriveranno maggiori dettagli sulla vicenda.

A countdown WILL be used for the event. Exact time i do NOT know.

A countdown (may) be seen on the in-game TV's for the event.]

Was updated to call for the Days/Hour/Minutes/Seconds texture and more, 100% was updated though and was added back to the files.

still nothing about when it will happen unfortunately

— Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 25, 2019