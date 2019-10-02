Death Stranding: il trailer di lancio sarà curato da Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima ha confermato di essere ufficialmente al lavoro sul trailer di lancio di Death Stranding. Il game designer l’ha confessato tramite Twitter, spiegando che anche in questo caso ha preferito lavorare da solo, invece che seguire il classico modus operandi che di solito si esegue nell’industria.

Kojima ha spiegato che solitamente i trailer di lancio vengono creati da studi esterni (il tanto chiacchierato lavoro in outsourcing), ma questa volta il designer ha voluto lavorare in autonomia, essendo lui stesso il director del gioco. Il trailer, infine, sarà l’ultima cosa che si vedrà del gioco fino al giorno del debutto, previsto per i primi giorni di novembre insieme ad una bellissima PlayStation 4 Pro in edizione limitata a tema.

What I’m editing now is the launch trailer. It’ll be the last one until the release. Normally such launch trailer is handled by outsourcing CGI studio using the movie director to make it gorgeous with full CGI or live action. I do by myself as the trailer is a part of the title😅

