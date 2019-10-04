The House of the Dead 1 e 2: i remake sono stati confermati ufficialmente

The House of the Dead Remake e The House of the Dead 2 Remake si faranno ufficialmente! Forever Entertainment ha annunciato tramite Twitter che ha raggiunto un accordo (forse con SEGA, che potrebbe non essere coinvolta nella pubblicazione) per la realizzazione dei due giochi. Al momento non sono state confermate né le piattaforme, né un periodo di lancio, né i dettagli sui due giochi, ma per nostra fortuna sono disponibili alcune indiscrezioni che potrebbero aver anticipato le prime informazioni.

The House of the Dead 1 e 2 saranno due giochi separati?

Stando alle informazioni trapelate in rete, i due giochi sviluppati in collaborazione con MegaPixel Studio (Panzer Dragon Remake) potrebbero essere pubblicati separatamente e non in una collection, con il primo che sarebbe atteso alla fine del 2020, mentre il gameplay dovrebbe essere proposto nei prossimo mesi. Proprio il gameplay dei due titoli dovrebbe subire alcune modifiche e proporre un nuovo stile grafico più moderno. Dunque, è lecito pensare che i giochi potrebbero abbandonare le loro meccaniche di FPS su binari e diventare a tutti gli effetti dei giochi in prima persona puramente action.