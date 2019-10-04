Final Fantasy VII Remake resta sempre il gioco più atteso in Giappone

Final Fantasy VII Remake continua il suo dominio nella speciale classifica settimanale stilata dal magazine nipponico Famitsu, dove vengono raccolti i titoli più attesi dai lettori della rivista. Il gioco di Square Enix è ormai primo da diversi mesi e con ogni probabilità, ci resterà fino al giorno della sua pubblicazione, attesa il 3 marzo 2020. Il podio dell’ultima classifica è stato completato da Project Sakura Wars e Dragon Quest XI S.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20 della settimana
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1134 voti
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 835 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 691 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 660 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 607 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 477 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 342 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 320 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 298 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza 7 – 279 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 235 voti
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 228 voti
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 220 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 204 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 194 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 188 voti
- [PS4] Trials of Mana – 183 voti
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 177 voti
- [PS4] Romancing SaGa 3 – 167 voti
- [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 159 voti
