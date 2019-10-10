Mike Ybarra lascia Microsoft dopo venti anni

Mike Ybarra non è più il Corporate Vice President di Xbox Live. Uno dei volti più noti di Microsoft ha infatti lasciato l’azienda dopo ben venti anni, annunciando il tutto tramite Twitter. Dopo i doverosi ringraziamenti, Ybarra ha affermato che è pronto a cominciare una nuova avventura, specificando che molto presto svelerà i suoi piani futuri. Se ne va dunque un pezzo importante del team Xbox.

Mike Ybarra: arriva il saluto di Phil Spencer

Venti anni di carriera non si dimenticano e non l’ha fatto il capo della divisione Xbox, Phil Spencer, che ha salutato il buon Mike ricordandogli che è stato un perno della sua divisione:

“Grazie per il tuo contributo a Xbox e Microsoft. Sei stato un grande sostenitore dei nostri fan dal primo giorno, e hai sempre agito con l’obiettivo di mettere i giocatori al centro di tutto ciò che facciamo. Tutti noi del Team Xbox ti auguriamo il meglio.”

Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games

After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure. It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best. More soon on what’s next for me (super excited)! 1/2… — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 9, 2019

Most importantly I want to thank all of you fellow gamers, and our great fans, for all the support. Keep gaming and I hope to see you online soon!” 2/2 #gamers https://t.co/1eK6p7ppYe — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 9, 2019