Dragon Quest XI S è stato il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch è stato il gioco con più copie vendute in Giappone nel corso della precedente settimana. Al secondo posto troviamo invece Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, che a quanto pare è stato molto apprezzato dal pubblico nipponico. Chiude il podio il sempre presente The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Per quanto riguarda gli hardware, Nintendo Switch torna a dominare la classifica, piazzandosi davanti alla “sorella” Nintendo Switch Lite.
Dragon Quest XI S: le classifiche
Classifica Software
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 56,667 (360,871)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft, 10/04/19) – 54,733 (New)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 16,430 (203,580)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 15,697 (361,936)
- [PS4] Code Vein (Bandai Namco, 09/27/19) – 12,926 (73,769)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 9,840 (654,285)
- [PS4] FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 9,435 (53,186)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,252 (3,288,904)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,941 (2,480,563)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,507 (954,488)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 50,469 (9,199,946)
- Switch Lite – 38,668 (297,361)
- PlayStation 4 – 7,080 (7,141,390)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,308 (1,295,000)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,173 (1,667,054)
- New 3DS LL – 130 (5,884,536)
- Xbox One X – 87 (17,077)
- Xbox One S – 39 (91,203)
- PS Vita – 32 (5,862,627)
