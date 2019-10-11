Final Fantasy VII Remake rimane il più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake è presente per l’ennesima settimana al primo posto della speciale classifica settimanale stilata da Famitsu che vedere raccolti i giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori in Giappone. Il titolo di Square Enix è ormai primo da diversi mesi, mentre a cambiare sono tutte le altre posizioni. Il podio è completato da Project Sakura Wars (secondo posto) e da Persona 5 Royal (terza posizione)
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20 settimanale
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1118 votes
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 957 votes
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 659 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 620 votes
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 443 votes
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 378 votes
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 345 votes
- [PS4] Bayonetta 3 – 294 votes
- [PS4] Yakuza 7 – 273 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 244 votes
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 226 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 209 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 194 votes
- [PS4] Trials of Mana – 189 votes
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 177 votes
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 173 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 163 votes
- [PS4] Romancing SaGa 3 – 156 votes
- [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 148 votes
- [PS4] Nioh 2 – 141 votes
Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games