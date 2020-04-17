Final Fantasy VII Remake è il titolo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake è già disponibile da una settimana, ma secondo i voti della rivista giapponese Famitsu (raccolti due settimana prima) il titolo di Square Enix è ancora al comando dei giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori. Ovviamente, nelle prossime settimane scomparirà da questa speciale classifica.
In seconda posizione troviamo Tales of Arise, mentre The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (titolo provvisorio) chiude il podio in terza posizione. Di seguito vi condividiamo la consueta top 20:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,707 votes
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 692 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 530 votes
- [PS4] Trials of Mana – 432 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 410 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 392 votes
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 337 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 325 votes
- [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 307 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 268 votes
- [NSW] Trials of Mana – 251 votes
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 244 votes
- [NSW] Momotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 226 votes
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 214 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 207 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 183 votes
- [PS4] Genshin Impact – 172 votes
- [PS4] Fairy Tail – 143 votes
- [PS4] Root Film – 136 votes
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus – 124 votes
Intanto, il titolo di Square Enix ha superato i 2 milioni di utenti che hanno giocato al gioco nei primi 3 giorni di lancio.