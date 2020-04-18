Famitsu Dangeki Game Awards: Pokemon Spada & Scudo è il gioco dell’anno

Le popolari riviste giapponesi Famitsu e Dangeki hanno da poco trasmesso i Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019. Il premio “Game of the Year” è stato portato a casa da Pokemon Spada & Scudo, che ha prevalso su di un forte gruppo di titoli, che includeva anche Death Stranding, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Hideo Kojima ha vinto il premio “Most Valuable Creator” con Death Stranding, che si è portato a casa altri quattro riconoscimenti: Best Rookie, Best Action Adventure, Best Graphics e Best Character.

Qui sotto potete vedere tutta la lista dei vincitori.

Best Rookie: Death Stranding

Best Indie: Gnosia

Best Shooter: Apex Legends

Best eSports: Fortnite

Best Online Game: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Best Streamer: Kato Junichi (Unko-chan)

Best RPG: Pokemon Spada & Scudo

Best Action: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Action Adventure: Death Stranding

Best Adventure: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Best Creator in China: Hideo Kojima

Best Game in China: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Character: Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding

Best Music: Persona 5 Royal

Best Scenario: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Best Graphics: Death Stranding

Famitsu Dengeki Special Awards: Dragon Quest Walk/Ring Fit Adventure

Most Valuable Creator: Hideo Kojima

Game of the Year: Pokemon Spada & Scudo

Qui sotto potete invece vedere l’intera diretta.