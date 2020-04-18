Famitsu Dangeki Game Awards: Pokemon Spada & Scudo è il gioco dell’anno

Le popolari riviste giapponesi Famitsu e Dangeki hanno da poco trasmesso i Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019. Il premio “Game of the Year” è stato portato a casa da Pokemon Spada & Scudo, che ha prevalso su di un forte gruppo di titoli, che includeva anche Death Stranding, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Hideo Kojima ha vinto il premio “Most Valuable Creator” con Death Stranding, che si è portato a casa altri quattro riconoscimenti: Best Rookie, Best Action Adventure, Best Graphics e Best Character.
Qui sotto potete vedere tutta la lista dei vincitori.
- Best Rookie: Death Stranding
- Best Indie: Gnosia
- Best Shooter: Apex Legends
- Best eSports: Fortnite
- Best Online Game: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Best Streamer: Kato Junichi (Unko-chan)
- Best RPG: Pokemon Spada & Scudo
- Best Action: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Action Adventure: Death Stranding
- Best Adventure: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Best Creator in China: Hideo Kojima
- Best Game in China: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Character: Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding
- Best Music: Persona 5 Royal
- Best Scenario: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Best Graphics: Death Stranding
- Famitsu Dengeki Special Awards: Dragon Quest Walk/Ring Fit Adventure
- Most Valuable Creator: Hideo Kojima
- Game of the Year: Pokemon Spada & Scudo
Qui sotto potete invece vedere l’intera diretta.