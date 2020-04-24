eFootball PES 2020: annunciato il torneo con i calciatori

Konami ha annunciato un torneo online a eFootball PES 2020 in cui parteciparanno alcuni dei giocatori delle squadre partner del titolo calcistico. Lo #StayHomeWithPES Tournament è un modo per avvicinare atleti e fan in questo momento difficile, un po’ come era successo ad esempio con il torneo a NBA 2k20.

Le squadre partecipanti saranno 11, e tra queste ci sono anche Juventus (con Miralem Pjanic) Inter (con Sebastiano Esposito) e Milan (con Rafael Leao). Il torneo si svolgerà domenica 26 aprile alle 18:00, e sarà possibile vederlo in diretta sul canale YouTube ufficiale di PES: youtube.com/officialpes

Questa la lista dei giocatori con le relative squadre, sotto il tabellone completo:

Introducing the #StayHomeWithPES Partner Tournament! 🏆

Stars from 11 top clubs will compete in the knockout tournament on #eFootballPES2020 this Sunday from 17:00 BST! 💪🎮

You can catch all the action at

📹 https://t.co/Rm5MFfdcHP

🎥 https://t.co/1DGPbEmKkE

#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/fJhvzIpUVL

— eFootball PES (from 🏠) (@officialpes) April 24, 2020