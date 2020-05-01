Tales of Arise si conferma il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Tales of Arise è nuovamente al comando della classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori nipponici della rivista giapponese Famitsu. Al secondo e al terzo posto troviamo nuovamente The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (titolo provvisorio) e Trials of Mana (che settimana prossima dovrebbe abbandonare la classifica, qui la nostra recensione).
Tra i giochi più attesi, come possiamo vedere nella top 10 sottostante, trovano spazio anche Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima e Bayonetta 3, mentre The Last of Us: Part II ha perso diverse posizioni.
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 710 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 554 votes
- [PS4] Trials of Mana – 514 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 490 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 432 votes
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 408 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 364 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 352 votes
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 339 votes