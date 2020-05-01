Tales of Arise si conferma il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Tales of Arise è nuovamente al comando della classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori nipponici della rivista giapponese Famitsu. Al secondo e al terzo posto troviamo nuovamente The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (titolo provvisorio) e Trials of Mana (che settimana prossima dovrebbe abbandonare la classifica, qui la nostra recensione).

Tra i giochi più attesi, come possiamo vedere nella top 10 sottostante, trovano spazio anche Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima e Bayonetta 3, mentre The Last of Us: Part II ha perso diverse posizioni.