The Last of Us Part II: Jason Schreier ha ricostruito la vicenda “leak”

The Last of Us Part II ha subito delle pesanti fughe di leak, che poi sono apparsi in rete con alcuni filmati tratti dal gameplay del gioco e addirittura il filmato che mostra il finale del sequel di Naughty Dog. Dopo la notizia sull’individuazione dei responsabili, il reporter di Bloomberg Jason Schreier ha ricostruito cosa è accaduto realmente.

Dopo essersi informato a dovere, il giornalista ha affermato che degli hacker hanno sfruttato un buco nella sicurezza di Naughty Dog, rubando il materiale e mettendolo tutto in rete. Inoltre, egli ha affermato che si tratta di gameplay proveniente da una vecchia build del gioco e non si tratta di immagini appartenenti alla versione finale. Con questa tesi, egli ha così smentito le voci che parlavano di un atto compiuto da un ex-dipendente non pagato dell’azienda, anche perché il team di sviluppo ha effettivamente esteso la retribuzione e le prestazioni sanitarie per i collaboratori a causa del COVID-19.Vi ricordiamo che il sequel di The Last of Us è atteso il 19 giugno 2020 su PlayStation 4.

OK: After talking to two people with direct knowledge of how TLOU2 leaked as well as some Naughty Dog employees, I have a good idea of what happened. Short version: hackers found a security vulnerability in a patch for an older ND game and used it to get access to ND’s servers. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 3, 2020