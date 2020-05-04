Thor: una concept art immagina un crossover con Assassin’s Creed

Thor, insieme a Captain America e Iron Man, è uno dei più iconici personaggi del prime fasi del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Il dio del tuono come anche gli altri supereroi già citati, ha un ruolo importante all’interno di Endgame, lungometraggio che pone fine, insieme a Spider-Man: Far From Home, alla Fase 3 del MCU.
Thor: una nuova illustrazione
Tempo fa vi avevamo mostrato delle concept art inedite riguardanti Thor, mai usate nei lungometraggi, mentre oggi vi riveliamo un’illustrazione fanmade fatta su Instagram dall’utente Albin George, dove la potente divinità ha un look analogo al protagonista maschile di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, recentemente svelato al pubblico con un reveal e un trailer dedicato. Cosa ne pensate dell’idea? Fatecelo sapere.
What if Thor got a prequel movie! Set in the Viking age. When he roamed with the midgardians, wielding the Jarnbjorn…. Just a thought. – Thor head swap on Eivor. SWIPE<<<<< – I had to do it since Eivor looked so bad-ass!