Movies News

Thor: una concept art immagina un crossover con Assassin’s Creed




Massimiliano
Massimiliano "Vampyro" Meucci

Massimiliano è un amante a tutto tondo dell'intrattenimento, dal cinema e serie tv fino a passare ai videogiochi. Sincero appassionato del mondo Marvel, di Star Wars e della cultura pop, nel tempo libero divora libri e graphic novel di qualsiasi tipo, con la predilezione per Moore e Gaiman. Sogna in futuro di diventare uno scrittore talmente tanto influente, da poter governare la mente dei suoi lettori, e ci sta lavorando con molta costanza!


-->