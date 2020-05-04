Outriders si mostra in nuove immagini

Uno dei giochi sicuramente più interessanti dedicati alla prossima generazione è Outriders, titolo targato People Can Fly, in arrivo a fine dell’anno su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Seriex X. Intanto, proprio per stuzzicare l’appetito ai giocatori, l’azienda su Twitter ha pubblicato delle nuove immagini incentrate sulla produzione.

Inoltre, ci tenevamo a ricordarvi che nella giornata del 7 maggio, Microsoft terrà una puntata speciale dell’Inside Xbox dove verranno rivelati alcuni giochi next-gen, forse, Outriders sarà mostrato nuovamente in questa occasione, difficile a saperlo. Noi vi consigliamo di seguire le nostre pagine in quella giornata poiché faremo un recap generale, svelandovi gli annunci e le sorprese più interessanti.

Built inside deep ravines, Rift Town was built as a response to the Anomaly Storms that ravaged the First City. Walking Through the streets of this place, however, reveals the wretched conditions people live in; neighbourhoods of slums and the threat of death in every corner. pic.twitter.com/DkZd7OyeD0 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 24, 2020

Use your Pyromancer powers to turn all obstacles to ash – including living threats on Enoch. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/EyrvHtH1Uw — Outriders (@Outriders) April 26, 2020

Moloch's Altered powers seem to have twisted him to a wretched being. Barely recognisable as a human, wielding fire with frightening skill. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/jH7hopYNTQ — Outriders (@Outriders) April 28, 2020