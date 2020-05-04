Outriders si mostra in nuove immagini

Uno dei giochi sicuramente più interessanti dedicati alla prossima generazione è Outriders, titolo targato People Can Fly, in arrivo a fine dell’anno su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Seriex X. Intanto, proprio per stuzzicare l’appetito ai giocatori, l’azienda su Twitter ha pubblicato delle nuove immagini incentrate sulla produzione.
Inoltre, ci tenevamo a ricordarvi che nella giornata del 7 maggio, Microsoft terrà una puntata speciale dell’Inside Xbox dove verranno rivelati alcuni giochi next-gen, forse, Outriders sarà mostrato nuovamente in questa occasione, difficile a saperlo. Noi vi consigliamo di seguire le nostre pagine in quella giornata poiché faremo un recap generale, svelandovi gli annunci e le sorprese più interessanti.
Built inside deep ravines, Rift Town was built as a response to the Anomaly Storms that ravaged the First City. Walking Through the streets of this place, however, reveals the wretched conditions people live in; neighbourhoods of slums and the threat of death in every corner. pic.twitter.com/DkZd7OyeD0
— Outriders (@Outriders) April 24, 2020
Use your Pyromancer powers to turn all obstacles to ash – including living threats on Enoch. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/EyrvHtH1Uw
— Outriders (@Outriders) April 26, 2020
Moloch's Altered powers seem to have twisted him to a wretched being. Barely recognisable as a human, wielding fire with frightening skill. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/jH7hopYNTQ
— Outriders (@Outriders) April 28, 2020
The First Human Colony on Enoch has been long abandoned by the authority and most of its inhabitants. Many insurgents now roam here scavenging for scraps whilst navigating through pockets of radiation and monster nests. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/Rf2R6ugAaS
— Outriders (@Outriders) May 1, 2020