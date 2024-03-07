Zelda II – New Adventure of Link, nuova vita per il classico NES

Zelda II – New Adventure of Link è una speciale rivisitazione celebrativa per il trentennale del titolo originale Zelda II – Adventure of Link visto sul NES nel 1987. Grazie al portale specializzato ROMhacking è possibile ritornare a giocare quella classica avventura con nuove caratteristiche che rendono l’esperienza completamente inedita, anche per i veterani della serie.
Zelda II – New Adventure of Link offre nasce sulla falsariga dei New Super Mario Bros. ideati da Nintendo, ed offre nuovi dungeon completamente ridisegnati, battaglie rieditate, palazzi completamente nuovi e tante altre caratteristiche inedite.
Potete trovare la nuova avventura sul portale ROMhacking al seguente LINK.
Di seguito le caratteristiche ufficiali del gioco diffuse dal portale:
- All New Overworld (West Hyrule, Death Mountain, East Hyrule, Maze Island)
- Every Sideview area is different
- New Random Battles
- All 6 Palaces Different
- New Great Palace
- No Cheese Dark Link (Beat Dark Link without using the “left corner” exploit)
- Difficulty is hard though. This hack is for Zelda II veterans.
- Towns are unchanged (This hack is more for the new gameplay and not story)
Special thanks goes to njosro for creating the Zelda II Side View Editor & Overworld Editor!
Version 1.1 fixes:
I did a full playthrough & I found some mistakes. A game breaking bug has been fixed when turning palace 5 to stone it messed up the overworld & the position of the castle was changed to fix the problem.
I also fixed the following things:
- Changed some text to give hints (Bagu location hint at Kings Tomb.)
- West Hyrule river is now walkable with boots.
- Fixed tombstone in wall in cave before Life town.
- Fixed bad warp in Maze palace.
- Adjusted a sideview area in East Hyrule so jumping monsters don’t get stuck on ceilings.
- Changed some enemies in palaces.
- Adjusted position of an enemy in the wall in maze palace.
- Removed lava pits in maze palace next to Shooting Ra heads.
- Added an extra key in maze palace so you don’t get locked out when the doors are opened in a different order.
- The big pond in East Hyrule can be walked on with boots now.
- Lowered floor in palace 5 final boss because his legs were in the ground.
- Added extra key in palace 5 so you don’t need to use fairy to get the item.
- changed palace 5 location so the entire map doesn’t shift after it turns to stone.
- Added more doors to palace 6 to make the Magical key worth getting.
- Fixed elevator in palace 6 that was 1 square off center.
- Changes to block positions in great palace.
The romhack should now be playable from start to finish now without any bad warps or bugs.