Zelda II – New Adventure of Link, nuova vita per il classico NES

Zelda II – New Adventure of Link è una speciale rivisitazione celebrativa per il trentennale del titolo originale Zelda II – Adventure of Link visto sul NES nel 1987. Grazie al portale specializzato ROMhacking è possibile ritornare a giocare quella classica avventura con nuove caratteristiche che rendono l’esperienza completamente inedita, anche per i veterani della serie.

Zelda II – New Adventure of Link offre nasce sulla falsariga dei New Super Mario Bros. ideati da Nintendo, ed offre nuovi dungeon completamente ridisegnati, battaglie rieditate, palazzi completamente nuovi e tante altre caratteristiche inedite.

Potete trovare la nuova avventura sul portale ROMhacking al seguente LINK.

Di seguito le caratteristiche ufficiali del gioco diffuse dal portale:

All New Overworld (West Hyrule, Death Mountain, East Hyrule, Maze Island)

Every Sideview area is different

New Random Battles

All 6 Palaces Different

New Great Palace

No Cheese Dark Link (Beat Dark Link without using the “left corner” exploit)

Difficulty is hard though. This hack is for Zelda II veterans.

Towns are unchanged (This hack is more for the new gameplay and not story)

Special thanks goes to njosro for creating the Zelda II Side View Editor & Overworld Editor!

Version 1.1 fixes:

I did a full playthrough & I found some mistakes. A game breaking bug has been fixed when turning palace 5 to stone it messed up the overworld & the position of the castle was changed to fix the problem.

I also fixed the following things:

Changed some text to give hints (Bagu location hint at Kings Tomb.)

West Hyrule river is now walkable with boots.

Fixed tombstone in wall in cave before Life town.

Fixed bad warp in Maze palace.

Adjusted a sideview area in East Hyrule so jumping monsters don’t get stuck on ceilings.

Changed some enemies in palaces.

Adjusted position of an enemy in the wall in maze palace.

Removed lava pits in maze palace next to Shooting Ra heads.

Added an extra key in maze palace so you don’t get locked out when the doors are opened in a different order.

The big pond in East Hyrule can be walked on with boots now.

Lowered floor in palace 5 final boss because his legs were in the ground.

Added extra key in palace 5 so you don’t need to use fairy to get the item.

changed palace 5 location so the entire map doesn’t shift after it turns to stone.

Added more doors to palace 6 to make the Magical key worth getting.

Fixed elevator in palace 6 that was 1 square off center.

Changes to block positions in great palace.

The romhack should now be playable from start to finish now without any bad warps or bugs.