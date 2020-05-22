Scott Pilgrim vs. The World tornerà al cinema in America per celebrare i 10 anni dall’uscita

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World è un film del 2010 diretto e scritto da Edward Wright, ispirato dal fumetto Scott Pilgrim ideato da Bryan Lee O’Malley. L’opera, che ha un cast composto da Michael Cera nel ruolo del protagonista, Mary Elizabeth Winstead nei panni di Ramona Victoria Flowers e molti altri noti attori tra i quali Brie Larson e Chris Evans, vede al centro della storia Scott Pilgrim che per conquistare la sua amata dovrà sconfiggere tutti i suoi ex.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: l’evento esclusivo

Come già anticipato prima, la realizzazione è arrivata 10 anni fa e per celebre l’evento, lo stesso regista ha annunciato, sul suo profilo Twitter, che il lungometraggio tornerà al cinema negli USA grazie alla collaborazione di Universal Pictures e Dolby Cinema. Il tutto dovrebbe avvenire ad agosto, ma considerando i problemi legati al Covid-19, il tutto potrebbe essere rimandato. Vi lasciamo alle parole ufficiali del filmaker, che trovate qui sotto.

Finally, I wanted to make an announcement about the movie… something we were going to do for the 10th anniversary in August… #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020