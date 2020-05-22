Kandagawa Jet Girls: uscita in occidente quest’estate

Già disponibile in Giappone dal 16 gennaio, Kandagawa Jet Girls è quasi pronto all’uscita anche in occidente, almeno in Nord America. XSeed Games ha infatti ufficializzato l’arrivo del jet racing fatto dai creatori di Senran Kagura negli Stati Uniti per quest’estate (PC e PlayStation 4), ma senza specificare se arriverà anche in Europa. Noi vi faremo sapere quando avremo novità in merito.

In ogni caso è stato pubblicato anche un trailer, che potete vedere qui sotto, e i contenuti della “Racing Hearts Edition”.