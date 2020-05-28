Official PlayStation Magazine UK: i titoli next-gen svelati saranno multipiattaforma

Official PlayStation Magazine UK svelerà i primi 38 titoli next-gen nel prossimo numero atteso in edicola il 2 giugno. Trattandosi di un magazine vicino alle console di Sony Interactive Entertainment, questi giochi sono stati anticipati per PlayStation 5, ma il giornalista di The Verge, Tom Warren, ha specificato tramite Twitter che si tratta di IP multipiattaforma (e non di esclusive PS5) e dunque, approderanno anche su Xbox Series X.
Inoltre, è stata svelata l’identità di questi 38 giochi, che potete vedere nel tweet in calce alla news e nell’elenco sottostante, con tanto di rispettivo anno d’uscita:
- A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home (The Dreamerians, 2021
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal, 2020
- Battlefield 6 (DICE, 2021
- Chorus (Fishlabs, 2021)
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing (Keelworks, TBC)
- Dauntless (Phoenix Labs, TBC)
- DIRT 5 (Codemasters, 2020)
- Dragon Age 4 (BioWare, TBC)
- Dying Light 2 (Techland, TBC)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver, TBC)
- Godfall (Counterplay Games, TBC)
- Gods & Monsters (Ubisoft Quebec, TBC)
- Gothic Remake (Piranha Bytes, TBC)
- Madden 21 (EA Tiburon, 2020)
- MicroMan (Glob Games, TBC)
- Moonray (Everything is Full of Gods, estate 2021)
- NHL 21 (EA Vancouver, 2020)
- Nth^0 Infinity Reborn (Kitatus, febbraio 2021)
- Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team, 2020)
- Outriders (People Can Fly, 2020)
- Path of Exile 2 (Grinding Gear Games, 2020)
- PsyHotel (RG Crew, TBC)
- Quantum Error (Teamkill Media, 2020)
- Rainbow Six: Quarantine (Ubisoft Montreal, TBC)
- Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal, TBC)
- Redo! Enhanced Edition (Robson Paiva, 2020)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco, TBC)
- Sniper Elite 5 (Rebellion, TBC)
- Soulborn (Pixelmad Studios, fine 2021)
- Starfield (Bethesda, TBC)
- The Elder Scrolls 6 (Bethesda, TBC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Daedalic Entertainment, 2021)
- The Sims 5 (Maxis, TBC)
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (Mastercode, 2020)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Hardsuit Labs, TBC)
- Warframe (Digital Extreme, TBC)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto, TBC)
- WRC 9 (KT Racing, 2020)
don’t get too excited about the “38 next-gen games for PS5” thing unless you’re also excited about games coming to the Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/NBWsqhDfUY
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 27, 2020