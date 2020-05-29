Tales of Arise è ancora una volta il più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Tales of Arise è diventato il nuovo Final Fantasy VII Remake. L’action-RPG di Bandai Namco resta ancora saldamente ancorato al primo posto della classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, con l’ammontare di circa 800 voti. Il podio però è leggermente mutato.
In seconda posizione troviamo nuovamente The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, ma il terzo posto è stato occupato da Bayonetta 3, che ha scavalcato Bravely Default II (quarto posto). Cyberpunk 2077 e Ghost of Tsushima si posizionano subito dietro, mentre The Last of Us Part II è ancora una volta fuori dalla top 10 (dodicesimo posto):
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 806 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 687 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 580 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 546 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 533 votes
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 527 votes
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 493 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 448 votes
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 410 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 366 votes