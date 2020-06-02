Observer System Redux: una nuova immagine mostra l’illuminazione sulle console next-gen

Come ben sapete, Bloober Team aveva precedentemente annunciato Observer System Redux, versione dedicata alla console di prossima generazione: PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. Ebbene, l’azienda ha pubblicato nel corso delle recenti ore una nuova immagine tratta dall’opera in questione, dove possiamo ammirare alcuni dettagli che presenteranno le macchine di prossima generazione targate Sony Interactive Entertainment e Microsoft.

Addentrandoci più nel dettaglio, all’interno dell’immagine possiamo osservare come Observer System Redux su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X presenti un sistema d’illuminazione veramente spettacolare. Sicuramente il colpo d’occhio non è indifferente, considerando anche che non sarà l’unico beneficio tecnico che verrà implementato nel titolo.

New possibilities and quality thanks to the next generation, but the same heavy cyberpunk atmosphere that made the original #Observer so unique.

This Friday, during the #IGNSummerOfGaming, you will get to see what's new in Observer: System Redux#cyberpunk #blooberteam pic.twitter.com/iTlvLgpsxq

— Observer System Redux (@ObserverRedux) June 1, 2020