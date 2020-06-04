Control vince i Nordic Game Awards 2020, svelati tutti i vincitori

Qualche giorno fa si sono tenuti i Nordic Game Awards 2020, evento organizzato da Nordic Game e il Nordic Game Institute. Control, il gioco di Remedy Entertainment, è stato nominato come Game of the Year, battendo comunque una serie di titoli che difficilmente potevano tenere il confronto. Di seguito tutte le categorie in gara, con i nominati e i rispettivi vincitori, specificando che le premiazioni riguardano solo i giochi sviluppati da studi nordici.

Best Art

Nominati

Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)

Draugen from Red Thread Games (Norway)

LEGO Builder´s Journey from Light Brick Studios (Denmark)

Little Misfortune from Killmonday Games (Sweden)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

The winner of Best Art is: Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

Best Fun for Everyone

Nominati

Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (Finland)

LEGO Builder´s Journey from Light Brick Studios (Denmark)

Minecraft Earth from Mojang (Sweden)

The Stretchers from Tarsier Studio (Sweden)

What the Golf? from Triband (Denmark)

The winner of this year’s Best Fun for Everyone is: What the Golf? from Triband (Denmark)

Best Technology

Nominati

Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)

Deep Rock Galactic from Ghost Ship Games (Denmark)

Minecraft Earth from Mojang (Sweden)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 from Ubisoft Massive (Sweden)

Trailmakers from Flashbulb (Denmark)

The winner of this year’s Best Technology is: Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)

Best Debut

Nominati

Barotrauma from FakeFish, Undertow Games (Finland)

Burning Daylight from Burning Daylight Team (Denmark)

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest from Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd. (Finland)

My Friend Pedro from Deadtoast (Sweden)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two from Other Tales Interactive (Denmark)

The winner of this year’s Best Debut is: My Friend Pedro from Deadtoast (Sweden)

Best Game Audio

Nominati

Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)

Moons of Madness from Rock Pocket Games (Norway)

Mutazione from Die Gute Fabrik (Denmark)

Rain of Reflections: Chapter I from Lionbite (Sweden)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

The winner of this year’s Best Audio is: Mutazione from Die Gute Fabrik (Denmark)

Best Game Design

Nominati

Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (Finland)

Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)

Degrees of Separation from Moondrop (Norway)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

What the Golf? from Triband (Denmark)

The winner of this year’s Best Design is: Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (Finland)

Best VR/XR

Nominati

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency from Neat Corporation (Sweden)

Curious Tales of the Stolen Pets from Fast Travel Games (Sweden)

Ghost Giant from Zoink Games (Sweden)

Glyphfrom Bolverk Games (Denmark)

Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition from Aldin Dynamics (Iceland)

The winner of this year’s Best VR/XR is: Ghost Giant from Zoink Games (Sweden)

Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen

Nominati

LEGO Builder´s Journey from Light Brick Studios (Denmark)

Mosaic from Krillbite Studio (Norway)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two from Other Tales Interactive (Denmark)

What the Golf? from Triband (Denmark)

The winner of Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen is: Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

Jury’s Special Mention: Mosaic from Krillbite Studio (Norway)

Nordic Game of the Year 2020

Nominati

Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (Finland)

Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)

LEGO Builder´s Journey from Light Brick Studios (Denmark)

Mosaic from Krillbite Studio (Norway)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (Sweden)

The winner of Nordic Game of the Year 2020 is: Control from Remedy Entertainment (Finland)