Bloodborne: ulteriori rumor su una possibile versione PS5

Proprio oggi, il titolo souls-like della FromSoftware Bloodborne è stato al centro di diversi rumor che vedrebbero arrivare l’action RPG su PC tramite porting. Bene, le ondate di voci continuano ad arrivare ed ora è il turno di quella che spiffera di un possibile ritorno del titolo sopracitato anche su Playstation 5 oltre che su PC e, per di più, sotto forma di remaster.

Sloth Mom è l’utente Twitter che ha dato il via al flusso di rumor, a partire da una versione PC del titolo targato From Software fino ad arrivare, poco tempo fa, a quella PS5. Ci dà anche informazioni più dettagliate a riguardo, aggiungendo che lo studio nipponico dietro l’originale non è coinvolto nella versione rimasterizzata, probabilmente dovuto al fatto quest’ultimo stia ora lavorando a Elden Ring. Sempre tramite Sloth Mom sembra che, dietro la fantomatica remastered, ci sia una software house “di cui io mi fido moltissimo” grazie ad “altri porting fatti da loro”.

Tutto ciò, stando alle parole del medesimo utente, avrebbe dovuto far parte dell’evento reveal di Playstation 5 del 4 Giugno, rimandato poi per le proteste negli Stati Uniti. Possiamo forse incrociare le dita ma ricordate che quello che è venuto fuori fino ad ora può essere preso solo con le pinze, data la non ufficialità dell’intera faccenda. Aspetteremo ancor più l’evento di Sony per constatare quanto di tutto ciò riguardante Bloodborne possa esser vero, la quale non ha ancora deciso una nuova data.

Hey new followers. So, about that Bloodborne PC port. You would've been hearing about it today anyway, because as far as I understand it, it was due to be announced at the now-delayed PS5 event that was scheduled for today. pic.twitter.com/93KOIlLr6D — Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 5, 2020