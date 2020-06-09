Resident Evil 8 e Silent Hill esistono, nuovi dettagli da Dusk Golem

Resident Evil 8 è davvero vicinissimo al suo reveal ufficiale. A dirlo è il noto e informatissimo insider Dusk Golem, che tramite il suo profilo Twitter ha affermato che il nuovo capitolo della serie di Capcom verrà svelato in occasione della presentazione di PlayStation 5, fissata per giovedì 11 giugno alle ore 22:00. La società giapponese ha riorganizzato la timeline della serie sul proprio sito, oltre a scontare la serie su Steam, tutte mosse che fanno presagire ad un possibile nuovo annuncio.

L’insider ha dedicato qualche parola anche a Silent Hill, pronto a tornare su console con un nuovo capitolo remake/reboot. In questo caso, Dusk Golem è più cauto sul possibile annuncio del gioco di Konami in occasione dello show di Sony Interactive Entertainment, specificando che il titolo esiste, è già in forma giocabile, ma che probabilmente verrà annunciato nel mese di agosto. Intanto, giovedì vedremo se la prima indiscrezione troverà o meno le dovute conferme.

(2/4) the series on all platforms that started at the original reveal event event, but also just today Capcom did the long-awaited request and organized the RE games, made them all the same capitalization, appear in numbered order. Almost like they want to organize them before a

(4/4) game too. Heard multiple times the team wants to reveal it. I'm a bit worried it might show up at the August because it's not a launch title, but it's playable & the team is excited, so I guess we'll see.

Have no idea on Bloodborne, I just heard about PC in the grapevine.

— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 8, 2020