Guerrilla Collective: all’evento si aggiungono 19 compagnie

Appassionato di videogiochi all'eta di 4 anni. Mattia entra nel fantastico mondo del gaming durante l'anno 2001 quando per la prima volta provò il suo primo gioco di strategia Empire Earth, da quel momento in poi non abbandonò più i videogiochi. Sempre in cerca di generi come Fps, Tps, RPG e platform, ma non si fa scrupoli per provare ogni tipo di videogioco.