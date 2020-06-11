Guerrilla Collective: all’evento si aggiungono 19 compagnie

Nel corso delle recenti ore, sono arrivate notizie decisamente interessanti legati prettamente al Guerrilla Collective, evento che si terrà nella giornata del 13 giugno e durerà fino al 15 dello stesso mese. Gli organizzatori hanno da poco fatto sapere che l’evento vedrà altre 19 software house e publisher prendere parte al Guerrilla Collective.
Ecco quali compagnie si aggiungeranno:
- Afterburner Studios (Dreamscaper)
- Chibig (Deiland, Summer in Mara)
- Dear Villagers (ScourgeBringer, The Forgotten City)
- Decoy Games (Swimsanity!)
- Deep Silver (Iron Harvest, Maneater)
- Exbleative (EXO ONE)
- The Game Bakers (Haven, Furi)
- Gamechuck (Speed Limit, Trip the Ark Fantastic)
- HandyGames (Through The Darkest Of Times, Spitlings)
- Kool2Play (Uragun)
- Mixtvision (Minute of Islands, A Juggler’s Tale)
- Mode 7 (Frozen Synapse, The Colonists)
- Noodlecake (Golf Blitz, Summer Catchers)
- Sold Out (No Straight Roads, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder)
- Super.com (Raji: An Ancient Epic, Broken Lines)
- Tate Multimedia (Urban Trial Tricky, Kao the Kangaroo)
- tinyBuild (Hello Neighbor, Streets of Rogue)
- Troglobytes Games (HyperParasite)
- Walkabout Games (Wanderlust: Travel Stories, Liberated)