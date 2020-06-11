Peabody Awards 2020: ecco i vincitori

I Peabody Awards sono divertenti e per certi versi poco tradizionali. Non sono infatti legati ad un unico mezzo, né sono il risultato di una macchina pubblicitaria piena di campagne annunci di sponsor, ma distribuiscono premi in tutto l’universo narrazione. Alcuni dei titoli vincitori sono già disponibili e molto conosciuti in Italia, altri invece no, ma speriamo di poterli presto trovare su qualche piattaforma di streaming.
Alcuni candidati precedentemente annunciati, come Watchmen e When They See Us, hanno finito per vincere, il che non dovrebbe sorprendere nessuno che abbia visto almeno una delle miniserie acclamate, ma ci sono state tante sorprese. Tra gli importanti vincitori televisivi troviamo Stranger Things 3, Fleabag, Chernobyl, Ramy, Surviving R. Kelly, Unbelievable e altri. I premi istituzionali sono stati assegnati a pilastri come Frontline e The Simpsons, e il premio alla carriera, precedentemente annunciato, è stato assegnato a Cicely Tyson. Date un’occhiata all’elenco completo dei vincitori del Peabody Award, che include anche gli onori dati a podcast, film documentari e notizie.
I vincitori dei Peabody Awards 2020
- Career Achievement: Cicely Tyson
- Institutional Award: Frontline (PBS)
- Institutional Award: The Simpsons (Fox)
- A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness (NBC News)
- American Betrayal (NBC/MSNBC)
- Apollo 11 (CNN)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Dickinson (Apple TV+)
- Dolly Parton’s America (WNYC; podcast)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- For Sama (PBS)
- Have You Heard George’s Podcast? (BBC Sounds; podcast)
- In The Dark: The Path Home (APM Reports; podcast)
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening (PBS)
- Long Island Divided (Newsday)
- Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)
- Inventing Tomorrow (PBS)
- Midnight Traveler (PBS)
- The Distant Barking of Dogs (PBS)
- The Silence of Others (PBS)
- Ramy (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
- The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America (CNN)
- Threshold: The Refuge (Auricle Productions; podcast)
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (HBO)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unwarranted (WBBM-TV; news piece)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- When They See Us (Netflix)