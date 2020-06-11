Peabody Awards 2020: ecco i vincitori

I Peabody Awards sono divertenti e per certi versi poco tradizionali. Non sono infatti legati ad un unico mezzo, né sono il risultato di una macchina pubblicitaria piena di campagne annunci di sponsor, ma distribuiscono premi in tutto l’universo narrazione. Alcuni dei titoli vincitori sono già disponibili e molto conosciuti in Italia, altri invece no, ma speriamo di poterli presto trovare su qualche piattaforma di streaming.

Alcuni candidati precedentemente annunciati, come Watchmen e When They See Us, hanno finito per vincere, il che non dovrebbe sorprendere nessuno che abbia visto almeno una delle miniserie acclamate, ma ci sono state tante sorprese. Tra gli importanti vincitori televisivi troviamo Stranger Things 3, Fleabag, Chernobyl, Ramy, Surviving R. Kelly, Unbelievable e altri. I premi istituzionali sono stati assegnati a pilastri come Frontline e The Simpsons, e il premio alla carriera, precedentemente annunciato, è stato assegnato a Cicely Tyson. Date un’occhiata all’elenco completo dei vincitori del Peabody Award, che include anche gli onori dati a podcast, film documentari e notizie.

I vincitori dei Peabody Awards 2020