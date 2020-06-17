Marvel’s Avengers: un nuovo screenshot mostra i Vendicatori “uniti”

Marvel’s Avengers riceverà un evento dedicato il prossimo 24 giugno, chiamato “War Table”, che verrà mostrato in streaming e che proporrà nuove immagini tratte dal gameplay del gioco, focalizzandosi sulla componente co-op dell’action-RPG basato su Vendicatori della Marvel.

Nell’attesa però, su Twitter è stato condiviso un nuovo screenshot che mostra tutti gli Avengers utilizzabili nel titolo (fatta eccezione per Captain America) con tanto di nuovi outfit che sicuramente potranno essere indossati nel corso dell’avventura. Nel tweet veniamo informati che si tratta di un’immagine catturata su PlayStation 4 (immaginiamo dal modello Pro) appartenente allo Story Trailer atteso per il 24 giugno.

Vi ricordiamo che il titolo di Crystal Dynamics è atteso il 4 settembre 2020 su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e anche su Google Stadia.

We're crossing the finish line on some awesome content for the Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE on June 24. Here's a sneak peek from our story trailer, made in collaboration with our friends at PlayStation and captured on the PS4! #Reassemble https://t.co/vDhDYdwDt6

— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 16, 2020