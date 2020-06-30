Resident Evil Village: molta più esplorazione ed altro ancora, stando a Dusk Golem

Resident Evil Village è stato ormai confermato durante il reveal di Playstation 5 e Capcom ha quindi deciso di muovere definitivamente il franchise sulle console next-gen. Per quanto l’annucio ufficiale non abbia mancato di dare più informazioni, ecco che puntualmente Dusk Golem torna con un’altra ondata “inedita” e non ufficiale, stavolta riguardo l’esplorazione, collezionabili e altro ancora.

Dusk Golem non è affatto nuovo e, già prima dell’annuncio del nuovo titolo targato Capcom, affermò alcune teorie che si sono poi rivelate veritiere. Ha rivelato nuove info riguardo la struttura stessa del gioco, come ad esempio i collezionabili e la quantità di questi, che pare essere sostanziosa.

Altra affermazione dall’utente, che ritrovate nel tweet in calce alla notizia, è che il nuovo titolo di Resident Evil avrà un boost nell’esplorazione rispetto a tutti i suoi titoli precedenti. Vi saranno mix tra sequenze lineari e spazi aperti. Si suppone abbia similarità con la serie di Dark Souls in quanto, pare, ci saranno aree del villaggio che si potranno esplorare prima del tempo stabilito dalla trama, pur avendo il giusto equipaggiamento.

Ha poi continuato però, che vi saranno moltissime sequenze scriptate. Infine, in un altro tweet, ha affermato che la lunghezza del giooco sarà più lunga di qualsiasi altro recente della saga, parliamo quindi del 7, del 2 e del 3, ma non sarà lungo quanto Resident Evil 4 o 6. Noi di GamesVillage vi avvertiamo che ciò non è ufficiale in alcun modo e quindi vi invitiamo a prendere tale notizia con le pinze. A questo punto, vi ricordiamo che Resident Evil Village arriverà nel 2021 per Xbox Series X, Playstation 5 e PC.

(1/3) Last RE8 question I'm answering for now, then getting back to work. It'll simultaneously resemble those, and not at all. Like… Okay. So to give a rough outline of how the game goes, there's a lot more optional stuff to the game, treasure collecting from RE4/RE5 is back, https://t.co/vjYfgwZQYm — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 29, 2020

(3/3) bigger focus on exploration than any Resident Evil game, but they're taking a bit of an almost Souls-like approach where some areas are accessible early in, if you're skilled or equipped enough to handle them, otherwise you'll get your ass kicked. See more what I mean later — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 29, 2020