Reckful Bernstein: lo streamer muore suicida a 31 anni

Reckful Bernstein, uno degli streamer di Twitch più famosi nel panorama di World of Warcraft ed Hearthstone, è deceduto a 31 anni per suicidio. Il ragazzo soffriva già da alcuni giorni di alcuni disturbi, manifestati al mondo intero tramite alcuni tweet molto preoccupanti.

La notizia è stata diffusa dalla sua ex-ragazza “BlueGoesMew” e dal suo compagno di stanza, notizia che ha shockato il mondo intero e diversi streamer suoi amici. Noi vogliamo ricordarlo per le imprese realizzate durante la sua vita, come la vittoria al MLG di World of Warcraft nel 2010 e il secondo posto ottenuto in occasione del Blizzcon Invitational del 2013 (Hearthstone). Riposa in pace Reckful!

Only a few legends ever existed on Twitch

Reckful was one of them

Inspiration for so many, and for myself

Rest In Peace @Byron ❤️

Thanks for the tea last year.. it meant more to me than you know. I felt like you finally accepted me as your friend

I find myself frozen rn..

— Jake'n'Bake @ LA 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) July 2, 2020