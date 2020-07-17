Tales of Arise nuovamente al primo posto nella classifica di Famitsu

Tales of Arise, manco a dirlo, è di nuovo al comando della speciale classifica stilata dalla rivista nipponica Famitsu dove vengono raccolti i giochi più attesi dai lettori. Al secondo posto troviamo Ghost of Tsushima (qui la nostra recensione), mentre a chiudere il podio al terzo posto c’è The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.
Dal quarto posto in avanti troviamo i soliti noti, ovvero Cyberpunk 2077, Bravely Default II, Bayonetta 3 e un po’ più giù, Paper Mario: The Origami King. Di seguito la consueta top 10:
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 647 votes
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 544 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 511 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 466 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 408 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 374 votes
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 360 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 323 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 302 votes
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 284 votes