Tales of Arise continua a dominare nei desideri dei giapponesi

Tales of Arise sarà con ogni probabilità il gioco più atteso dagli utenti della rivista Famitsu fino alla sua pubblicazione (che di recente è stata posticipata al prossimo anno). Il titolo di Bandai Namco è infatti nuovamente al primo posto tra quelli più attesi dai lettori del magazine nipponico.
Al secondo posto troviamo l’onnipresente The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, mentre in terza posizione c’è Ghost of Tsushima (la classifica è stilata con i voti raccolti due settimane prima), che presto cederà il passo ad altri giochi. Tra i più attesi dai giocatori figurano anche Cyberpunk 2077 e Bayonetta 3. Ecco la top 10:
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 742 votes
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 – 576 votes
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 546 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 532 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 456 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 438 votes
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 403 votes
- [PS4] Genshin Impact – 369 votes
- [PS4] Fairy Tail – 345 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 336 votes