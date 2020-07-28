Emmy Awards 2020: tutte le nomination

Abbiamo seguito in diretta per voi la cerimonia delle nomination ai prossimi Emmy Awards 2020, condotti dalla nota comica Leslie Jones in una location priva di pubblico a causa delle norme restrittive necessarie per contrastare la pandemia da Covid-19.
Ecco allora, per voi, tutte le nomination in ogni categoria:
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
- Antony Anderson per Black-ish
- Don Cheadle per Black Monday
- Ted Danson per The Good Place
- Michael Douglas per The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy per Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef per Ramy
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy
- Christina Applegate per Dead to me
- Rachel Brosnhan per The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel
- Linda Cardellini per Dead to me
- Catherine O’Hara per Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae per Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross per Black-ish
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
- Jason Bateman per Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown per This is Us
- Steve Carell per The Morning Show
- Brian Cox per Succession
- Billy Porter per Pose
- Jeremy Strong per Succession
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman per The Crown
- Jodie Comer per Killing Eve
- Laura Linney per Ozark
- Sandra Oh per Killing Eve
- Zendaya per Euphoria
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv
- Jeremy Irons per Watchman
- Hugh Jackman per Bad Education
- Paul Mescal per Normal People
- Jeremy Pope per Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo per I Know This Much Is True
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
- Cate Blanchett per Mrs. America
- Shira Haas per Unorthodox
- Regina King per Self Made
- Octavia Spencer per Watchman
- Kerry Washington per Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Full Frontal
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Miglior Reality Show
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Miglior serie comedy
- Curb Your Entusiasm
- Dead to me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior serie drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Miglior miniserie
- Little Fires Everyvere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchman
Siamo sicuri che questi Emmy Awards saranno combattutissimi, e non vediamo l’ora di assistere alla cerimonia di premiazione, sulla ABC, il prossimo 20 settembre.