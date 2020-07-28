Emmy Awards 2020: tutte le nomination

Abbiamo seguito in diretta per voi la cerimonia delle nomination ai prossimi Emmy Awards 2020, condotti dalla nota comica Leslie Jones in una location priva di pubblico a causa delle norme restrittive necessarie per contrastare la pandemia da Covid-19.

Ecco allora, per voi, tutte le nomination in ogni categoria:

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Antony Anderson per Black-ish

per Black-ish Don Cheadle per Black Monday

per Black Monday Ted Danson per The Good Place

per The Good Place Michael Douglas per The Kominsky Method

per The Kominsky Method Eugene Levy per Schitt’s Creek

per Schitt’s Creek Ramy Youssef per Ramy

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate per Dead to me

per Dead to me Rachel Brosnhan per The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel

per The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel Linda Cardellini per Dead to me

per Dead to me Catherine O’Hara per Schitt’s Creek

per Schitt’s Creek Issa Rae per Insecure

per Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross per Black-ish

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman per Ozark

per Ozark Sterling K. Brown per This is Us

per This is Us Steve Carell per The Morning Show

per The Morning Show Brian Cox per Succession

per Succession Billy Porter per Pose

per Pose Jeremy Strong per Succession

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show

Olivia Colman per The Crown

per The Crown Jodie Comer per Killing Eve

per Killing Eve Laura Linney per Ozark

per Ozark Sandra Oh per Killing Eve

per Killing Eve Zendaya per Euphoria

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Jeremy Irons per Watchman

per Watchman Hugh Jackman per Bad Education

per Bad Education Paul Mescal per Normal People

per Normal People Jeremy Pope per Hollywood

per Hollywood Mark Ruffalo per I Know This Much Is True

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Cate Blanchett per Mrs. America

per Mrs. America Shira Haas per Unorthodox

per Unorthodox Regina King per Self Made

per Self Made Octavia Spencer per Watchman

per Watchman Kerry Washington per Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior Talk Show

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Miglior Reality Show

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior serie comedy

Curb Your Entusiasm

Dead to me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior serie drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everyvere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchman

Siamo sicuri che questi Emmy Awards saranno combattutissimi, e non vediamo l’ora di assistere alla cerimonia di premiazione, sulla ABC, il prossimo 20 settembre.