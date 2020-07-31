Tales of Arise è sempre primo nella classifica di Famitsu

Tales of Arise si trova anche questa settimana al comando della classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista nipponica Famitsu, confermandosi come il più desiderato dai videogiocatori giapponesi. Al secondo posto troviamo sempre The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (che attende ancora il suo nome ufficiale).

Uscito di scena Ghost of Tsushima, il terzo posto è ora occupato da Bravely Default II, mentre Shin Megami Tensei V ha debuttato in quinta posizione, mentre nella top 10 troviamo anche Resident Evil Village (nono posto). Di seguito la consueta classifica settimanale, che vede il debutto di un titolo next-gen (Resident Evil per l’appunto):