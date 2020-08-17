Classifica UK: UFC 4 debutta in testa

A tre giorni dalla sua uscita, UFC 4 debutta in testa nella classifica UK. Il titolo di arti marziali miste targato EA Sports toglie lo scettro a Animal Crossing New Horizons, primo la scorsa settimana e ora secondo. Chiude il podio un altro titolo Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Evergreen come FIFA 20, Minecraft e Grand Theft Auto V sono sempre stabili tra i primi 10. Qui sotto la classifica completa dei 20 giochi:
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ghost of Tsushima
- FIFA 20
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- F1 2020
- Ring Fit Adventure
- 51 Worldwide Games
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Last of Us Part II
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Forza Horizon 4
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- New Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Marvel’s Spider-Man