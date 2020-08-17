Classifica UK: UFC 4 debutta in testa

A tre giorni dalla sua uscita, UFC 4 debutta in testa nella classifica UK. Il titolo di arti marziali miste targato EA Sports toglie lo scettro a Animal Crossing New Horizons, primo la scorsa settimana e ora secondo. Chiude il podio un altro titolo Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Evergreen come FIFA 20, Minecraft e Grand Theft Auto V sono sempre stabili tra i primi 10. Qui sotto la classifica completa dei 20 giochi:

EA Sports UFC 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost of Tsushima FIFA 20 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Paper Mario: The Origami King F1 2020 Ring Fit Adventure 51 Worldwide Games Super Mario Odyssey The Last of Us Part II Luigi’s Mansion Forza Horizon 4 Need for Speed: Heat Final Fantasy VII Remake The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild New Mario Bros. U Deluxe Marvel’s Spider-Man