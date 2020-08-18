Sports Story: annunciato il rinvio del gioco

Sports Story, il sequel del titolo indie Golf Story atteso su Nintendo Switch, ha subito il rinvio della sua data di pubblicazione (a data da destinarsi). Ad annunciarlo è stato il team di sviluppo Sidebar Games, che non solo ha pubblicato dei tweet per annunciarne il rinvio, ma ha condiviso anche un video dove sono stati i personaggi presenti nel titolo a confermare il posticipo dell’uscita.

Sports Story update: We must sadly announce a delay. We want to take some more time to work on Sports Story and ensure that everything makes it into the game.

The game has become rather ambitious and we are excited about how it could turn out. But the price is currently being paid as we try to make our plans into reality. We are eager to reveal the results of these past 2 years so please look forward to future updates.

