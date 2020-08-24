WWE 2K Battlegrounds: ecco il roster completo

Saber Interactive e 2K Sports hanno annunciato il roster completo di wrestler disponibile all’interno del picchiaduro-arcade WWE 2K Battlegrounds, che quest’anno sostituirà il classico WWE 2K. Il titolo è atteso il 18 settembre 2020 su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC e Google Stadia.
Oltre al roster disponibile al day-one, sono stati svelati anche gli atleti che verranno aggiunti dopo il lancio di WWE 2K Battlegrounds tramite DLC. Di seguito i due elenchi:
Lottatori day-one
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Fox
Andre The Giant
Apollo
Asuka
Baron Corbin
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Beth Phoenix
Big E
Big Show
Bobby Lashley
Bobby Roode
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brie Bella
Brock Lesnar
Carmella
Cesaro
Charlotte Flair
Daniel Bryan
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
Edge (bonus preorder)
Elias
Ember Moon
Finn Bálor
Hulk Hogan
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
Jeff Hardy
John Cena
Kalisto
Karl Anderson
Kevin Owens
Kofi Kingston
Lince Dorado
Liv Morgan
Luke Gallows
Mandy Rose
Mankind
Mickie James
Naomi
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nikki Bella
Nikki Cross
Randy Orton
Rey Mysterio
Ricochet
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
Rowan
R-Truth
Samoa Joe
Sasha Banks
Seth Rollins
Sgt. Slaughter
Shawn Michaels
Shinsuke Nakamura
Stephanie McMahon
Stone Cold Steve Austin
The Miz
The Rock
Triple H
Undertaker
Xavier Woods
Yokozuna
Lottatori post-lancio
Akam
Ali
Alundra Blayze
Andrade
Angelo Dawkins
Batista
Big Boss Man
Billie Kay
Bo Dallas
Booker T
Bret “Hit Man” Hart
British Bulldog
Buddy Murphy
Cactus Jack
Chad Gable
Christian
Chyna
Curtis Axel
Dana Brooke
Doink The Clown
Earthquake
Eddie Guerrero
Fandango
Goldberg
Gran Metalik
Jey Uso
Jim Neidhart
Jimmy Uso
Kane
Kevin Nash
Lana
Lita
“Macho Man” Randy Savage
Mark Henry
Maryse
Mojo Rawley
Montez Ford
Mr. McMahon
Mr. Perfect
Otis
Paige
Peyton Royce
Rezar
Rhea Ripley
Ric Flair
Ricky Steamboat
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper
Ruby Riott
Sami Zayn
Scott Hall
Shane McMahon
Sheamus
Sonya Deville
Sting
Tamina
The Boogeyman
The Brian Kendrick
Trish Stratus
Tucker
Tyler Breeze
Typhoon
Ultimate Warrior
Vader