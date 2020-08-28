CouRage firma nuovamente con 100 Thieves

Lo streamer di YouTube, CouRage ha firmato di nuovo con 100 Thieves. CouRage ha iniziato lo streaming per l’organizzazione verso la fine di maggio dello scorso anno dopo essersi trasferito nella content house del team insieme ad altri creatori di contenuti di 100 Thieves, come Nadeshot e Valkyrae.
La sua decisione di rimanere con il team arriva anche dopo che ha lasciato Twitch nel novembre dello scorso anno a favore di un contratto esclusivo per lo streaming su YouTube.
Excited to announce I’ve officially re-signed with @100Thieves! So far we’ve done:
-Dozens of content house videos totaling millions of views
-32 CouRage and Nadeshot show episodes with incredible guests
-Multiple #1 trending announcements on YT
I love this team. They’re family pic.twitter.com/lrsIknHglU
— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 27, 2020
Happy 1-year anniversary @CouRageJD! You filled this past year with so much fun and laughter at 100 Thieves, we can’t wait for what’s to come in the future.
To celebrate the occasion, we teamed up with @CashApp to completely overhaul Jack’s stream setup at the content house 🥳 pic.twitter.com/aJz8T5g0HV
— 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) August 27, 2020
Come parte della celebrazione, Nadeshot, proprietario di 10q0 Thieves, ha sorpreso CouRage, in collaborazione con CashApp, e ha dato un nuovo aspetto alla configurazione della sala streaming di YouTuber.