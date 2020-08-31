gamescom Award 2020: trionfo per Cyberpunk 2077

Dopo la prima tornata di gamescom Award 2020 annunciati in occasione dell’Opening Night Live, l’evento tedesco tenutosi in formato digitale (causa Coronavirus) ha svelato gli altri vincitori in occasione della sua ultima serata. A trionfare è stato Cyberpunk 2077, che ha portato a casa la maggior parte delle statuette, tra cui il premio come “Best Role-Playing Game”, “Best PC Game”, ma soprattutto “Best of gamescom”.
Di seguito vi elenchiamo i titoli vincitori dei gamescom Award 2020 e le rispettive categorie annunciati durante la serata finale dell’evento:
- Best Family Game
– KeyWe, Stonewheat & Sons
- Best Ongoing Game
-Borderlands 3, 2K
- Best PC Game
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED
- Best Racing Game
– DIRT5, Codemasters
- Best Remaster
– Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K
- Best Role-Playing Game
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED
- Best Simulation
– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Best Sports Game
– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision
- Best Strategy Game
– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
- Most Original Game
– Voidtrain, Hypetrain Digital
- Most Wanted Hardware/Technology
– Xbox Series X, Microsoft
- Best Announcement
– Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment
- Best Lineup
– Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Best of gamescom
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED
- Best Presentation/Trailer
– Little Nightmares 2, Tarsier Studios
- Best Show
– World of Tanks Blitz gamescom Stream, Wargaming
- Best Streamer
– Erik “Gronkh” Range
- gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED
- HEART OF GAMING Award
– Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment