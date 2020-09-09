Apex Legends: DUMMIEs Big Day sospeso a causa di un bug

Respawn Entertainment ha rimosso la modalità a tempo limitato di Apex Legends, chiamata DUMMIEs Big Day. La motivazione per cui, al momento, non possa essere fruita è dovuta alla presenza di un bug.

Quest’ultimo, non consente ai server di funzionare correttamente, anzi, li fa crashare nel caso un giocatore non scegliesse il personaggio nel pre-match. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dall’account Twitter ufficiale del titolo, che ha scatenato l’ira dei fan.

La community è adirata nell’ultimo periodo con la software house, proprio perché lo stato tecnico di Apex Legends sta peggiorando sempre di più. Un vero peccato, soprattutto se pensiamo che avrebbe dovuto essere l‘anti-Fortnite.

La feature doveva far parte dell’evento September Soiree, dove è possibile ricevere nuove skin per le armi e moltissimi altri contenuti esclusivi.

We're hitting pause on the party. After DUMMIES Big Day went live, we discovered a bug that caused server crashes if a player AFKed on character select. For the health of the game and our players, we're turning it off and working on a fix with details to come as we have them.

— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 9, 2020