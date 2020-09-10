Xbox Series X e S: Microsoft le venderà in perdita?

Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S, ovvero le due console next-gen di Microsoft, costeranno rispettivamente 499.99 e 299.99 euro. All’annuncio del prezzo siamo rimasti tutti sbalorditi viste le due cifre basse, che rendono le piattaforme next-gen estremamente accessibili. Tutto questo però potrebbe essere legato ad una perdita nei guadagni da parte di Microsoft.

In uno scambio di tweet, l’insider Benji-Sales ha iniziato ad ipotizzare proprio questo scenario, ovvero perdite economiche per ogni console venduta da parte della società di Redmond, ipotesi che è stata confermata dal noto giornalista Jeff Grubb. Quest’ultimo non solo ha confermato la tesi, ma ha anche aggiunto come le perdite maggiori si avranno per ogni Xbox Series S venduta, dato che il prezzo aggressivo non copre per nulla i costi di produzione. Anche Sony Interactive Entertainment deciderà di vendere PlayStation 5 in perdita per avere un prezzo simile a Xbox Series X e S?

Random question but you agree with me Jeff Microsoft is taking a loss on Series S at $299 right? I think they are

Which is fine as they are expecting that money to come back through Game Pass / digital

